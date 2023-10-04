Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is Coho Partners Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

Coho Partners Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,085,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,075 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises about 4.1% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Mondelez International worth $225,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $67.59. 794,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,006,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.58.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

