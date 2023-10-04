Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 295,664 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Coho Partners Ltd. reduced its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,891,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 295,664 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises 4.7% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.53% of Microchip Technology worth $259,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,968,853,000 after purchasing an additional 635,248,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,714,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $979,918,000 after acquiring an additional 217,223 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,303,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,717,000 after purchasing an additional 367,762 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,990,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,486,000 after purchasing an additional 326,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.4 %

MCHP stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.07. 393,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,747,061. The company has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.31.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

