Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Holdings Lowered by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,298,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 111,790 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores accounts for approximately 4.7% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $257,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,879 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 27,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $2,381,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,366,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,146,520.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,325,441 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,602. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $122.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

