Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 410 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Evensky & Katz LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,067,692,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295,255 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,099 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,651,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,964,084. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.50. The company has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

