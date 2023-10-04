Evensky & Katz LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Evensky & Katz LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $72.46. The company had a trading volume of 174,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,296. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $78.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

