Evensky & Katz LLC Purchases Shares of 2,650 SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Sentinus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SHM traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $46.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,464. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $47.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average of $46.98.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

