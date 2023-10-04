Evensky & Katz LLC Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Evensky & Katz LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 73,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 95,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.54. 74,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,376. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $47.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.95.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

