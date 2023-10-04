Evensky & Katz LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 51,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Standpoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 912,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,761,000 after purchasing an additional 115,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHX traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $49.89. 245,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,995. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $54.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.79.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

