iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.69. 83,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,908. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.96. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $167.62.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
