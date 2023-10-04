Evensky & Katz LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 63.8% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 374,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,934,000 after purchasing an additional 145,777 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,798,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 169.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 49,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 31,024 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $281,000.

SUB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.65. 59,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,910. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.93. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.45 and a 12-month high of $105.16.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

