Evensky & Katz LLC Purchases 7,307 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFI. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1,544.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

TFI traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.28. 627,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,017. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.16 and a twelve month high of $47.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.89.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

