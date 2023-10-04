Evensky & Katz LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $45,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $49.46. 322,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,900. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.35 and a 200-day moving average of $49.47. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

