Carlson Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TRV traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.71. 160,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,980. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.37 and its 200-day moving average is $171.24. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

