Evensky & Katz LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 75.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,019,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438,833 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $58,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 123,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 118.1% during the second quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 277,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,025,000 after purchasing an additional 19,117 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 108.7% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 133,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 69,474 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,975,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,773,000 after purchasing an additional 445,548 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $57.39. 882,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,891. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.95.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
