Evensky & Katz LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 75.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,019,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438,833 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $58,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 123,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 118.1% during the second quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 277,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,025,000 after purchasing an additional 19,117 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 108.7% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 133,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 69,474 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,975,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,773,000 after purchasing an additional 445,548 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $57.39. 882,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,891. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1788 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.