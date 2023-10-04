Carlson Capital Management Acquires New Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 19,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $3,297,361.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $3,297,361.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755 in the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

STZ traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $248.19. 144,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,153. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.45.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.