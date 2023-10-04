Evensky & Katz LLC Has $14.43 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Evensky & Katz LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $14,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.09. 138,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,543. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $147.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

