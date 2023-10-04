Evensky & Katz LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Evensky & Katz LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 323,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $24,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.44. 33,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,258. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $67.50 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.65.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

