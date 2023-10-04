iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) is Evensky & Katz LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Evensky & Katz LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,724 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned approximately 0.95% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $109,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of IWV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.32. 25,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,944. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $201.82 and a 1 year high of $264.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.41 and its 200-day moving average is $246.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

