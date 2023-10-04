Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Mesa Laboratories has a payout ratio of 8.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mesa Laboratories to earn $5.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of MLAB stock traded down $4.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,342. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.85. Mesa Laboratories has a one year low of $96.00 and a one year high of $206.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.52 million, a P/E ratio of 293.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.85 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 0.83%. Equities analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mesa Laboratories

In other news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.82, for a total transaction of $285,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,170.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.82, for a total value of $285,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,170.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 3,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $369,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,760 shares in the company, valued at $8,232,843.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $779,340. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,751,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

Featured Articles

