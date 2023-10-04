Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.24.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Intel by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,785 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Intel by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 11,061 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in Intel by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 32,276 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 11,629 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

