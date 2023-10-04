Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NXJ traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $10.48. 11,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,002. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $11.39.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.