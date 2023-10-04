Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (JPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on November 1st

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 154,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,475. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $7.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 10.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 96.2% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

