BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (MUI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 1st

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MUI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.17. 32,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,960. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after buying an additional 494,931 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1,191.0% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 146,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 134,912 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 100.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 239,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 119,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 115,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 222.4% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 163,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 112,858 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

