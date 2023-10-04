Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on November 1st

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.11. 17,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,611. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $17.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- 3 Stocks For the Resurgent Energy Rally
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Zscaler: A Leader in Cybersecurity Soars with Strong Earnings
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Are the S&P 500’s Biggest Q3 Losers Next Year’s Winners?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.