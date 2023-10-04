Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on November 1st

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.11. 17,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,611. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $17.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $227,000.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

