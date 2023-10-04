Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE NMCO traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 18,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,789. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.00. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $12.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMCO. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at $196,000.

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

