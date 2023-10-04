Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NRK)

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE NRK traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.46. 17,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,530. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $11.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

