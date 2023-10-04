Bank OZK (OZK) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Bank OZK has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Bank OZK has a dividend payout ratio of 25.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank OZK to earn $5.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Trading Down 0.8 %

OZK traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.44. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $49.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank OZK

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.41 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 35.47% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1,508.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045,472 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Bank OZK by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 1,502,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,476,000 after buying an additional 1,235,144 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,878,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,409,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,460,000 after acquiring an additional 946,106 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on OZK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank OZK from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

View Our Latest Report on Bank OZK

About Bank OZK

(Get Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.