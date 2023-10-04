Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is an increase from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NUW traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,199. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.66. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $14.69.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 155,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 69,102 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 58,361 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 22.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 868,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,820,000 after buying an additional 51,615 shares during the period.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.