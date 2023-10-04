PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on November 1st

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a positive change from PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $4.94. 9,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,963. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 9.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 675,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 56,922 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,097 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 111,604 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $2,362,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,679 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 32,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

