PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on November 1st

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PCN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.94. The company had a trading volume of 84,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,015. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.11. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $14.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 610,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after buying an additional 76,041 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at $4,251,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 173,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 23,298 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 140,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 21,362 shares during the period.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

