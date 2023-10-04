PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This is an increase from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Performance

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock remained flat at $6.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,592. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 691.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

