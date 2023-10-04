PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This is an increase from PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of PML remained flat at $7.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 28,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,220. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PML. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 2.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 12.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

