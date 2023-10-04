PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PMLGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This is an increase from PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of PML remained flat at $7.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 28,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,220. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PML. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 2.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 12.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Dividend History for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

