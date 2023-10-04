PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 38,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,235. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $9.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMX. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 1,840.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter worth $124,000.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

