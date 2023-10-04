Short Interest in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Decreases By 6.0%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,080,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the August 31st total of 49,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Alphabet stock traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $133.92. 5,972,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,658,793. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $139.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 51job reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.86.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,248 shares of company stock worth $15,024,706 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,540,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,159,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,205 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,481,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,671 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

