NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Shares Gap Up to $23.14

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.14, but opened at $23.64. NextEra Energy Partners shares last traded at $23.11, with a volume of 713,235 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. CIBC dropped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $62.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average of $55.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 12.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.854 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.98%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $634,357,000 after acquiring an additional 356,265 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,759,605 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $167,646,000 after buying an additional 11,346 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $162,284,000 after buying an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 46.5% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,179,018 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $127,778,000 after buying an additional 691,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 16.1% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,171,055 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $128,092,000 after acquiring an additional 301,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

