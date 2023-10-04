Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Gap Up to $41.90

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.90, but opened at $42.87. Western Alliance Bancorporation shares last traded at $41.84, with a volume of 201,038 shares traded.

WAL has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.14 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

