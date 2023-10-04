Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Gap Up to $11.31

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.31, but opened at $11.61. Orange shares last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 152,800 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORAN shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Orange from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.72 to $13.65 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Get Orange alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORAN

Orange Trading Up 1.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orange

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 44.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 162.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Orange by 2,553.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 23.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Orange by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orange

(Get Free Report)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.