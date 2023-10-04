Threshold (T) Trading Down 1.2% This Week

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 4th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $176.67 million and approximately $6.50 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00021123 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00016122 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00013669 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,397.10 or 1.00074172 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,210,167,414.607376 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01770783 USD and is down -3.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $7,458,926.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

