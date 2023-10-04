Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $54.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

NASDAQ:HRMY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.99. The stock had a trading volume of 403,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,583. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.47.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $134.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.79 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 40.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth $43,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

