Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $205.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPOT. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.04.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.89. 216,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,399. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.35 and a 200 day moving average of $147.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 1.70. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $182.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after acquiring an additional 241,026 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,735,000 after acquiring an additional 77,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

