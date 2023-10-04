Quantum Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 100% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 4th. One Quantum token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Quantum has traded 100.1% higher against the dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $11.20 and approximately $22.68 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00021123 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00016122 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00013669 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,397.10 or 1.00074172 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

