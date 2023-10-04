Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Gap Up to $5.49

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.49, but opened at $6.00. Brooge Energy shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 149,361 shares.

Brooge Energy Stock Up 6.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Brooge Energy worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

