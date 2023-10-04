John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:HTD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.81. 35,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,163. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $208,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

