Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $425.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $320.00 to $425.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.65.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $401.74. 53,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $250.38 and a 1-year high of $438.05. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $412.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.48.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

