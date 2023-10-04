i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.97

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.97 and last traded at C$1.97, with a volume of 65912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

i-80 Gold Stock Down 3.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.44. The stock has a market cap of C$557.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.78.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$15.19 million for the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative net margin of 239.35% and a negative return on equity of 25.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that i-80 Gold Corp. will post 0.0264607 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain gold deposits located in Humboldt County, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.