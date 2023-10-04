NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Price Target Raised to $11.00

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Susquehanna from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NOW from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NOW in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DNOW traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.57. 63,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,950. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.63. NOW has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.56.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.30 million. NOW had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NOW will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in NOW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in NOW by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in NOW by 18.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,436,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,238,000 after buying an additional 375,362 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in NOW by 155.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 162,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 98,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NOW in the second quarter worth about $229,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

