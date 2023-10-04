Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $167.38, but opened at $177.80. Acuity Brands shares last traded at $177.83, with a volume of 137,016 shares changing hands.

The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AYI has been the subject of a number of research reports. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.43.

Institutional Trading of Acuity Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 620.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,355,000 after buying an additional 1,031,432 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 354.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 562,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $101,937,000 after acquiring an additional 438,993 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $56,734,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 112.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 433,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,701,000 after purchasing an additional 229,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after purchasing an additional 195,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.69.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

