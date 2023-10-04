A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $15.00. The stock traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 681952 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on A10 Networks

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A10 Networks

In other A10 Networks news, General Counsel Robert Scott Weber sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $28,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 19,132 shares in the company, valued at $296,163.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Robert Scott Weber sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $28,792.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,132 shares in the company, valued at $296,163.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,646 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $102,149.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,329,817.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,591 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,001,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,378,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,459 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 1,871.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 903,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 857,687 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 626.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 864,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 745,830 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in A10 Networks by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,332,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,543,000 after buying an additional 582,392 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A10 Networks Stock Down 29.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.69. The company has a market cap of $796.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.99.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.38 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 23.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A10 Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.