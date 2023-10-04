Nuveen Global High Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JGH)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.23. 17,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,923. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $12.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JGH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 6,682.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

