1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the August 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLWS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS remained flat at $6.93 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 32,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,077. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.69.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.31 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, President Thomas G. Hartnett acquired 25,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $152,250.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 280,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,227.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Shea acquired 30,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $190,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 274,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,758.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 317.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17,842.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

